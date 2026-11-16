Xenia church to give away free gift cards ahead of Thanksgiving

XENIA — A Xenia church is gearing up to give away gift cards ahead of Thanksgiving.

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The East Second Street First Church of God, located at 760 East Second Street, is hosting a free gift card giveaway this weekend.

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From 10 a.m. to noon on Saturday, Nov. 21, the church will be giving away 150 $15 gift cards.

The gift cards will be given out on a first-come, first-served basis to needy families while supplies last.

There is a limit of one per car, per family.

More information on the event can come from calling the church offices at (937) 372-3171 or (937) 279-1107.

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