Xenia church to give away free gift cards ahead of Thanksgiving

XENIA — A Xenia church is gearing up to give away gift cards ahead of Thanksgiving.
[DOWNLOAD: Free WHIO-TV News app for alerts as news breaks]
The East Second Street First Church of God, located at 760 East Second Street, is hosting a free gift card giveaway this weekend.
TRENDING STORIES:
- Police investigating shooting that injured 1, damaged building in Riverside
- Longtime WHIO-TV anchor Cheryl McHenry among YWCA Dayton’s Women of Influence honorees
- Man gets 15 years to life for killing Ohio deputy
From 10 a.m. to noon on Saturday, Nov. 21, the church will be giving away 150 $15 gift cards.
The gift cards will be given out on a first-come, first-served basis to needy families while supplies last.
There is a limit of one per car, per family.
More information on the event can come from calling the church offices at (937) 372-3171 or (937) 279-1107.
[SIGN UP: WHIO-TV Daily Headlines Newsletter]
@2026 Cox Media Group