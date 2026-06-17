Xenia fight leads to shots fired; 2 formally charged

Two men are in custody after an altercation led to shots being fired in Xenia on Friday morning.

Bullet grazes man in head during fight in Xenia; 2 taken into custody

XENIA — Two men have been formally charged after a fight led to shots being fired in Xenia earlier this month.

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Ian Robinette was indicted by a Greene County grand jury on one count of aggravated burglary, according to court documents.

Alex Lemon was indicted on a count of aggravated burglary and one count of tampering with evidence.

News Center 7 previously reported that on June 5, officers responded around 3:46 a.m. to the 600 block of E Main Street.

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Xenia Police said an initial 911 caller told dispatch that people at a home were “acting crazy.”

Moments later, that caller said someone named Alex was “shooting at the house.”

When officers got to the scene, “Alex” was not there, and an investigation began.

While crews were investigating, they learned that two people, identified as Lemon and Robinette, drove to the home on E. Main Street to contact the residents.

When they got there, they allegedly started doing donuts in a Dodge Hellcat on the street in front of the home, resulting in the vehicle’s tires and wheels being flattened and damaged.

After doing donuts, the two allegedly tried to force their way into the home.

Robinette was able to get inside and allegedly got into a fight with the resident, during which one shot was fired, grazing Robinette in the head.

After that, police told News Center 7 that Robinette grabbed the gun and ran back to the car with Lemon, where Robinette fired a shot.

No one was hit.

The Hellcat was so badly damaged from the donuts that it only made it halfway down the block, so police say the men ditched it and ran.

Police later found both men and took them into custody.

Robinette was transported to Miami Valley Hospital for treatment. He’s since been treated, released, and booked into the Greene County Jail on a burglary charge.

Lemon has been booked on tampering with evidence.

We will continue to follow this story.

Ian Robinette

Alex Lemon (Xenia Police Division)

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