Xenia High School students protest removal of mural deemed ‘too political’

XENIA — More than two dozen students at Xenia High School walked out of school to protest on Monday.
[DOWNLOAD: Free WHIO-TV News app for alerts as news breaks]
News Center 7’s Amber Jenkins was in Xenia during the protest. Hear from the school board member who was worried once he saw the mural tonight on News Center 7 at 5:00.
TRENDING STORIES:
- Coroner identifies man killed in Trotwood shooting that injured 1 other
- ‘Lineup keeps getting bigger;’ Country Concert adds new acts for 2027
- Owners of Elvis Presley’s music sue Anthropic over use of songs to train AI models
The students were protesting the removal of a mural of Palestine that a school board member called “too political.”
School board member Tyler Scott told News Center 7 that a parent notified him of the mural on Thursday. It was removed after it was brought to the superintendent’s attention.
[SIGN UP: WHIO-TV Daily Headlines Newsletter]
@2026 Cox Media Group