Xenia High School students protest removal of mural deemed ‘too political’

XENIA — More than two dozen students at Xenia High School walked out of school to protest on Monday.

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News Center 7’s Amber Jenkins was in Xenia during the protest. Hear from the school board member who was worried once he saw the mural tonight on News Center 7 at 5:00.

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The students were protesting the removal of a mural of Palestine that a school board member called “too political.”

School board member Tyler Scott told News Center 7 that a parent notified him of the mural on Thursday. It was removed after it was brought to the superintendent’s attention.

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