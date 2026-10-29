Xenia man killed in Warren County crash

WARREN COUNTY — A Xenia man died in a crash in Warren County early Thursday morning.

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The crash happened around 4:30 a.m. on U.S. 42 south of Middletown Road in Wayne Township, according to the Ohio State Highway Patrol.

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An initial investigation revealed that Michael McClellan, 69, was driving a 2021 Ford EcoSport on U.S. 42 when the SUV went off the left side of the road.

The SUV hit a ditch and overturned.

McClellan was transported to Atrium Medical Center, where he died.

The crash remains under investigation.

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