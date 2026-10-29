Xenia man killed in Warren County crash

WARREN COUNTY — A Xenia man died in a crash in Warren County early Thursday morning.
[DOWNLOAD: Free WHIO-TV News app for alerts as news breaks]
The crash happened around 4:30 a.m. on U.S. 42 south of Middletown Road in Wayne Township, according to the Ohio State Highway Patrol.
TRENDING STORIES:
- At least 1 dead, right lane closed after semi crash on I-70 in Clark Co.
- DoorDash agrees to buy Instacart in $17B deal
- 1 injured, dogs rescued after home ‘exploded’ in Ohio
An initial investigation revealed that Michael McClellan, 69, was driving a 2021 Ford EcoSport on U.S. 42 when the SUV went off the left side of the road.
The SUV hit a ditch and overturned.
McClellan was transported to Atrium Medical Center, where he died.
The crash remains under investigation.
[SIGN UP: WHIO-TV Daily Headlines Newsletter]
@2026 Cox Media Group