Xenia police mourn loss of retired patrol sergeant

XENIA — The Xenia Police Division is mourning the loss of retired Patrol Sergeant Keith Linkhart.

[DOWNLOAD: Free WHIO-TV News app for alerts as news breaks]

Linkhart died on Sunday. He was 76.

He was hired by the Xenia Police Division in 1972 and spent 35 years with the department before retiring in 2007.

TRENDING STORIES:

During his time with the department, he served as a patrol sergeant, detective, and a member of the Drug Task Force, according to his obituary.

“Throughout his career, he was a well-respected officer, detective and patrol sergeant known for his leadership, friendship and commitment to both the department and the community he served,” the department wrote in a social media post.

A visitation for Linkhart is scheduled for 11 a.m. on Friday, Feb. 6, at Lighthouse Baptist Church. A funeral service will follow at 1 p.m.

[SIGN UP: WHIO-TV Daily Headlines Newsletter]

©2026 Cox Media Group