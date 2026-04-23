Xenia school leaders asking voters to renew levy

One of the issues on the May 5 ballot for voters in Xenia's school district is a renewal levy.

XENIA — School leaders in Xenia want voters to renew funding that’s been around for 40 years in their community.

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A yes vote would extend that funding for another five years.

News Center 7 talked to early voters in Greene County on Thursday.

“We’re gonna vote today and get a little early because we’re gonna be traveling on voting day,” Ed Mignery of Xenia said.

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We asked them what issues and races brought them to the polls in Xenia.

“Well, we’re going to vote for the roads and the schools, very important. And that’s our top priority,” Christine Mignery said.

One of the issues on the May 5 ballot for voters in Xenia’s school district is a renewal levy.

It was first proposed in Xenia in 1986, and voters have renewed it every five years since.

If it’s approved, it will continue to cost a homeowner in the district $13 a year for every $100,000 of their home’s value for another five years.

Xenia Community Schools Superintendent Gabriel E. Lofton sent the following statement to News Center 7:

“Our goal is to provide the community with the factual information needed to understand how these funds are utilized to maintain a safe and functional learning environment for our students. If approved, the funds from this levy will pay for essential building maintenance, safety and security upgrades and infrastructure repairs. Because these funds are legally separated from our general operating budget, they allow us to safely steward the community’s investment in our facilities without diverting resources away from classroom instruction.”

“Elections are very important and that’s why we want to be here and cast our vote as an American,” Ed said.

Starting next week, there are expanded in-person early voting hours at your county Board of Elections office. That’s for the last full week before Election Day.

Information on Ohio’s early voting can be found here.

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