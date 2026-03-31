Xenia’s former Towne Square remains under construction

Construction is continuing on the Xenia Market District on Main Street in Greene County, though the current progress of the project remains unclear.

While some shoppers are eager for the work to be completed, the site currently consists of gravel lots and active construction equipment.

The redevelopment project aims to transform the area into a mixed-use attraction featuring new businesses, amenities, and housing.

Work on the shopping center has been ongoing since September, following a previous announcement from city officials that the first phase of construction was expected to be underway by spring.

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The construction site on Main Street is currently characterized by heavy machinery and piles of materials. Crews have used cranes to remove old concrete as they prepare the area for a total revamp.

Suzanna Booker, who works in Xenia, said she does not mind the noise associated with the project if it leads to growth for the city. “It’s just too nice to be inside, even if I have to work in my car with a little bit of construction noise, it’s okay,” Booker said.

Signs are currently posted around the gravel lots to inform shoppers that existing businesses remain open during the redevelopment. Booker noted that navigating the construction zone can be difficult for customers trying to reach the shops.

“If there weren’t signs, I may have missed that it was still open,” Booker said. “That being said, it’s a pain now, but hopefully when they get it done, it’ll be something that the businesses will benefit from.”

The vision for the completed Xenia Market District includes a mix of commercial and residential spaces. Booker described the potential for a walkable environment that could serve various members of the community.

“Have condos or apartments on top, a nice little walkable shopping area on the bottom,” Booker said. “It’s good for college students. But something that makes people excited is better than nothing.”Despite the progress on-site, the project’s adherence to its original schedule remains in question.

In a social media post from October, city officials stated that construction for new homes and stores was expected to be in Phase One by spring.

Looking at the current state of the gravel lots, it is unclear if the work is following that projected timeline. News Center 7’s Amber Jenkins attempted to contact the Xenia administration building for an update on the construction status, but did not receive a response.

Booker said she plans to visit the Xenia Market District once the construction is finished. City officials have not yet provided a revised timeline or a confirmed date for the completion of Phase One.

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