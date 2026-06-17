Yellow Cab Tavern to permanently close later this year

DAYTON — Yellow Cab Tavern in Dayton has announced it will be closing.

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Owners took to social media on Wednesday to announce that they’ll close on Oct. 31.

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They’ll remain open until then to honor all of their booked events.

In a statement, owners said they’ve been “hit hard” by rising costs and lower sales.

“We’re incredibly grateful for everyone who walked through our doors, shared drinks and memories with us, and supported us along the way. Your loyalty, kindness, and community meant everything,” the post read.

They went on to thank all of the musicians, artists, and non-profits that have helped make the space unique over the past 15 years.

A going-away party is in the works. More information on that will be shared on their social media pages.

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