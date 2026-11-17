DAYTON — The YMCA in Downtown Dayton will reopen after a “facility issue.”
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A minor chemical mix happened in the facility’s pool area around 4 p.m., according to Josh Sullenberger, vice president of operations.
An employee was trying to clean the pool and accidentally mixed together chemicals that created a chlorine cloud of gas, according to District Chief Matt McClain with the Dayton Fire Department.
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McClain said the employee was taken to the hospital for treatment but is expected to be fine.
The facility will reopen at 7 p.m., and all programs and classes are canceled.
The pool and whirlpool are closed.
No injuries were reported.
We will continue to follow this story.
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