‘You cannot outrun it;’ Man turns himself in for area stabbing

RICHMOND, Ind. — A man has been arrested in connection with a stabbing earlier this month.

Thomas J. Vanderpool turned himself in at the Wayne County Jail on Feb. 18, 2026, according to Richmond Police.

Vanderpool had an active warrant for domestic battery with a deadly weapon.

The warrant stems from a stabbing that occurred on Feb. 9, 2026, in the 300 block of South Eighth Street.

Officers with the Richmond Police Department’s Patrol Division responded to the initial scene to secure evidence and identify the individuals involved.

Chief of Police Kyle Weatherly emphasized that the department will prioritize tracking down those who commit violent acts.

“You can delay it, you can try to hide from it, but you cannot outrun it,” Weatherly said. “If you commit a violent act in this community, we will track you down, we will build the case, and you will answer for it.”

