Youth camp offers safe space for Dayton kids following trauma and crime

TIPP CITY — The Dayton Police Department is holding its seventh annual Youth Outdoor Adventure Camp, featuring an archery event today at Old English Outfitters in Tipp City.

This initiative aims to provide a safe and engaging outdoor experience for local youth, including those who may have experienced traumatic events or been victims of crime.

The program, now in its seventh year, brings together the Dayton Police Department and Old English Outfitters to support the community.

The camp provides opportunities for children around the city, many of whom have encountered difficult situations, to participate in outdoor activities.

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Camp participants expressed their enjoyment and the sense of security they felt during the event. Jayvion Brown, a camp participant, said, “People are just practicing out here and having fun.”

This marks Brown’s second year attending the camp. Saunteago Atencio, another returning attendee, expressed his appreciation for the program, stating, “I like it. It’s a great youth program I get to do every year. I get to meet new people, come back and see the same people all over again.”

The Dayton Police Department initiated the camp to address a clear need among young people.

Dayton Assistant Police Chief Brian Johns noted that many participants come to the department through various circumstances. “They come to the Dayton Police Department through various ways. You know, some of them are victims of crime, you’re going through some traumatic events in their life, which young folks shouldn’t have to go through,” Johns said.

The partnership with Old English Outfitters provides teaching moments focusing on safety and responsibility.

Old English Outfitters President Evan English emphasized the mutual benefit of the program. English said, “If we provided something that they really had fun at and we know that we taught them something, then that was a win-win.”

The camp also fosters a sense of community and safety among the children. Jun Mendoca, a camp participant, highlighted the positive social aspect of the program. “I like that I just have fun. I really like feel safe around my friends. I really make friends. I just make friends every day. I talk to people, and I just feel safe with them,” Mendoca said.

Dayton’s Fraternal Order of Police and Old English Outfitters provided the children with two meals today.

Next week, the campers will participate in kayaking.

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