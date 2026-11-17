BEAVERCREEK — A youth football program is at the center of an investigation involving nearly $100,000 worth of missing money.

The program’s current president discovered the issue.

News Center 7’s Trinity Corbett talked with a parent Tuesday who said people have had concerns about this for years.

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Melissa Brown’s son was part of the Eager Beaver Football Club for three years. She said when he expressed interest in football, they decided to give the Eager Beaver Football Club a try.

“He had a great experience with the coaches, and we’ve always really enjoyed the coaching staff and the parents associated with the club,” Brown said.

She said in 2024, she had some concerns about how records of money were being kept. She noticed there was no way to keep up with gate fees and attendance numbers. Next was the lack of inventory for concessions, then the equipment.

“We had been told there were issues with the equipment and that there wasn’t money for the equipment, but each player pays about $400 to participate each year,” Brown said.

And parents began to wonder where that money was going.

“When we asked questions, we weren’t really given direct responses other than cost of materials were going up,’ Brown said.

When current president Brandy Gilbert was voted in, she began digging around.

In the police report she filed with Beavercreek Police, she notes several instances where invoices were left unpaid for equipment. Thousands of dollars of unaccounted ATM withdrawals, and even unfiled taxes.

Beavercreek Police told News Center 7 that the case is being reviewed by the Greene County Prosecutor’s Office. News Center 7 reached out to the Eager Beaver Football Club for comment, but so far, no response has been given, but Brown said she wants to make one thing clear.

“We have been so grateful and thankful for the new leadership board. They have done a fantastic job,” she said.

News Center 7 followed up with prosecutors, who said the case is currently being reviewed for charges, and if it’s decided that they proceed with charges, the case will be scheduled for presentation to the grand jury.

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