Youth mentoring center to cease operations

Empty classroom with chairs and desks at school

MONTGOMERY COUNTY — A local youth mentoring center officially closed operations on Tuesday.

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The Mentoring Collaborative was a network of community agencies that provided mentoring services to youth throughout Montgomery County.

The center is based at Sinclair College.

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“We are incredibly grateful for the many partners, programs, and champions who made this work possible. Together, we strengthened mentoring across our community and helped create meaningful connections that will continue long after this chapter ends,” the collaborative posted on social media.

The center did not say the reason for the closure.

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