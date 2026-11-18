CINCINNATI — The Cincinnati Zoo and Botanical Gardens has announced the gender of its newest baby giraffe.

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On Wednesday, the zoo announced on social media that the newest addition to Giraffe Ridge is a girl!

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“The newest little tower of joy is a girl,” the zoo wrote on social media.

As previously reported, the calf was born to 19-year-old mom Tessa, and 5-year-old father Zeke just before midnight on Nov. 16.

She joins the tower, which is a group of giraffes, alongside Tessa, Zeke, Zoey, and half-brother Fennessy.

The zoo has shared a live stream on its YouTube channel for people to follow along.

The zoo is now looking for someone to help choose the name for the new baby,

Between now and Nov. 24, people can ‘adopt’ the baby giraffe for a chance to win naming rights.

A $20 Adopt gives you one entry, and an $80 Adopt gives you five entries.

The deadline to adopt is 9 p.m. on Nov. 24. The winner will be announced on Nov. 25.

You can submit entries to name the giraffe here.

News Center 7 will continue following this story.

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