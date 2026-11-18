Zoo provides update after Fiona the hippo ingests hat

The Cincinnati Zoo & Botanical Garden decided its popular baby hippo Fiona is ready for her close-up June 1, 2017, as she navigates the 9-foot-deep Hippo Cove pool.

CINCINNATI — The Cincinnati Zoo and Botanical Garden has provided an update after Fiona the hippo ingested a hat accidentally thrown into her enclosure.

[DOWNLOAD: Free WHIO-TV News app for alerts as news breaks]

As News Center 7 previously reported, Fiona was being monitored and was off habitat as she recovered.

TRENDING STORIES:

In an update Tuesday, zoo staff said that Fiona at first did not have any symptoms, but then her appetite decreased.

Experts told staff that surgery is not an option for full-grown hippos.

An ultrasound did show signs that Fiona’s digestive tract was trying to work the hat out.

In the meantime, the zoo said it is giving her pain and anti-nausea medications to keep her comfortable.

[SIGN UP: WHIO-TV Daily Headlines Newsletter]

@2026 Cox Media Group