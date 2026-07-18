Zoo welcomes baby fennec fox

CINCINNATI — The Cincinnati Zoo and Botanical Gardens recently welcomed a new addition.

[DOWNLOAD: Free WHIO-TV News app for alerts as news breaks]

A female Fennec Fox kit was recently born to Oliva and Cosmo, the zoo shared on social media.

TRENDING STORIES:

The zoo’s veterinary team recently completed a health check, and the baby appears healthy and is growing well.

The zoo said that while this is Olive’s first time raising a kit, Cosmo is an experienced dad and has stepped right in and is doing an excellent job helping care for their newest family member.

For now, the new family is spending most of their time tucked safely inside the nest box.

Visitors may get a chance to see Olive carefully carrying her daughter from one cozy spot to another.

[SIGN UP: WHIO-TV Daily Headlines Newsletter]