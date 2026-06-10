Lone Star State choices are still setting records for Ella Langley

Another week, another record for Ella Langley's nonstop hit "Choosin' Texas." Spending its 28th week atop Billboard Hot Country Songs, it's now the longest-reigning solo hit by a female artist in the chart's history.

Gabby Barrett previously held the record, spending 27 weeks at #1 in 2020-21.

Of course, Ella's chart domination doesn't end there. "Be Her" and "I Can't Love You Anymore" are at #2 and #3, respectively, on Hot Country Songs.

Over on the Country Airplay tally, "Be Her" is spending its second week at #1, while Ella's duet with Morgan Wallen just broke into the top 10 as well.

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