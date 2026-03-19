Luke Combs spent every cent he had to put out his first single

Talk about a bet that paid off: Luke Combs spent all the money he had to pay for his debut single, "Hurricane," to be mastered.

That's one of the things he reveals as the guest on the latest episode of Hot Ones.

“Interestingly and luckily enough, it was the only song that was in any state close enough to putting out," he said. "So, it was basically a Hail Mary of like, 'Well this is all we got.' It’s either this or nothing. So I spent the last $200 I had."

Of course, "Hurricane" would go on to become his first #1 and to move 10,000 units in its first week out.

Luke also discusses how the Backstreet Boys influenced him, the status of country music and not making the cut for The Voice in the new Hot Ones episode, which you can watch on YouTube.

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