Man accused of stabbing Ohio officer in the neck charged

GIBONSBURG — A man accused of stabbing an Ohio officer in the neck Wednesday has been charged.

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Scott Dodd, 25, was charged with felonious assault, according to CBS affiliate WTOL.

Court documents identify the Gibsonburg officer stabbed as Maria Kisha.

She has been with the department for eight months.

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There was a scuffle between Kisha and Dodd at Union Bank in Gibsonburg just before 11 a.m on Wednesday.

During this, the officer was stabbed in the neck, according to Sandusky County Sheriff Chris Hilton.

Kisha fired at Dodd before he took off.

Kisha is said to be stable.

Dodd was located and taken into custody about a half mile from the bank.

The Ohio Bureau of Criminal Investigation is leading the investigation into the incident.

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