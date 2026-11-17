MARSHALL COUNTY, Indiana — A man was arrested after a pursuit involving a stolen vehicle ended in a crash in Indiana on Monday.

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An Indiana State Police (ISP) Trooper located a stolen Ford passenger car on US 30 near 9A Road in Marshall County, Indiana, according to a press release.

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When the trooper attempted to conduct a traffic stop, the driver sped up and fled.

The trooper pursued the vehicle for approximately 10 miles before the Ford crashed near Michigan Road and Veterans Parkway in Plymouth, Indiana.

The driver then fled on foot. The trooper pursued the driver and was able to take him into custody.

The driver was identified as 37-year-old Jonathan Cole of Albion, Indiana.

During the investigation, troopers located suspected methamphetamine and drug paraphernalia inside the Ford and on Cole.

Cole was transported to a nearby hospital for medical treatment and toxicology screenings, according to the ISP.

He was arrested and booked into the Marshall County Jail on preliminary charges including theft of a motor vehicle, resisting law enforcement, possession of methamphetamine, and operating a vehicle while intoxicated.

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