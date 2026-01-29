Man who was allegedly hit with belt by corrections officer files lawsuit

HAMILTON COUNTY — A man who was allegedly hit with a belt by a corrections officer has filed a lawsuit against the county, the sheriff, and at least 19 corrections officers in the jail.

Jordan Anderson was on duty when he allegedly “removed his county-issued uniform belt” and hit the inmate, Chad Warren, twice in the lower back and buttock region, our news partners at WCPO reported.

Warren filed a civil lawsuit on Wednesday.

On Nov. 19, Warren had just returned to the Hamilton County Justice Center from court and was getting dressed to work in the kitchen.

As Warren was walking down the hallway, one of the correction officers named in the lawsuit grabbed him by the shoulder and asked another officer “what he wanted to do with Chad,” the lawsuit alleges.

Anderson then allegedly said “I got something for him” and hit Warren with the belt.

The lawsuit claims that as Anderson hit Warren with the belt, the other corrections officers stood by, failed to intervene and laughed during the incident.

The lawsuit goes on to allege that on November 20, Warren was moved from the jail to a treatment facility.

There, corrections officers tried to get Warren to “sign a paper stating he was safe around other deputies and inmates,” the lawsuit states.

The lawsuit also alleges Warren was denied medical attention for back pain, placed in a segregation cell instead of being taken to a court hearing and deprived of water entirely in his cell for two days.

The lawsuit also claims a correction officer never gave Warren his prescribed medications and took away his recreation hour.

On Dec. 19, a doctor told Warren he had a fractured spine that was either caused by the incident with Anderson, or exacerbated by it, according to the lawsuit

Sheriff Charmaine McGuffey sent WCPO the following statement in response:

“Regarding the investigation into the actions of now former deputy Jordan Anderson, as soon as we were made aware of the incident, and in accordance with the Sheriff’s Office transparency policy, we immediately released video and charged him with assault based on what we saw in the video. All of the facts surrounding this incident will be brought out in a court of law. Because this case is in litigation, the Sheriff’s Office cannot comment further at this time.”

