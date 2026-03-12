Megan Moroney bonds with Drew Barrymore + sells out RodeoHouston

While Megan Moroney's still metaphorically floating around on Cloud 9 after the release of her new record, in real life she's pretty busy these days.

The "Beautiful Things" hitmaker made her first appearance on The Drew Barrymore Show on Wednesday, tasting unusual flavors of ramen and bonding with Drew over post-breakup paybacks. She also reminisced about coming face to face with more than 15,000 fans during her recent 9 Cities. 9 Days promo tour.

A day earlier, Megan added another feat to her list of accomplishments, selling out her Tuesday debut at RodeoHouston. The Georgia native rode to the stage in her Cloud 9 pink Bronco before delivering a set that included "6 Months Later," "Am I Okay?," "Tennessee Orange" and a dozen more songs.

