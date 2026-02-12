Member of Ohio street gang learns punishment for drug trafficking

CLEVELAND — Dontez Hammond, a 36-year-old member of the Fully Blooded Felons gang, was sentenced to eight years in prison on Thursday for his role in a racketeering conspiracy and drug trafficking operations.

Hammond, of Cleveland, previously pleaded guilty to RICO conspiracy, drug trafficking, and possession of a firearm by a person under indictment.

The sentencing follows an investigation into the Fully Blooded Felons, a criminal enterprise that has operated in Ohio since 2012. The gang is active on the eastside of Cleveland, Akron, and Youngstown, as well as within the Ohio prison system.

The Fully Blooded Felons utilize a hierarchy that includes a group known as a “Commission.”

This group is tasked with maintaining the organization’s structure through physical discipline and determining the illicit methods used to generate money.

Membership rules are distributed through text messages, online communications, and face-to-face meetings.

Participants are required to follow a code of silence known as “omerta” and must memorize the “Fully Five,” a set of rules that include following all orders issued by the Commission.

Members face punishment if they are unable to recite these rules at meetings.

To facilitate drug trafficking operations, the organization used two stash houses located at an apartment complex in Cleveland.

During a law enforcement search of these locations, investigators recovered more than 300 grams of fentanyl, cocaine, and methamphetamine.

Officers also seized seven firearms during the execution of the search warrants.

Hammond admitted to regularly supplying cocaine to other members of the gang.

On Nov. 13, 2023, Hammond obtained a Mac-10 semi-automatic handgun from other members of the gang.

Cleveland Police officers later attempted to conduct a traffic stop on Hammond’s vehicle. He fled the scene and threw out the handgun, which was recovered by officers.

©2026 Cox Media Group