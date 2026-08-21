Metro bus driver saves 14-year-old shot in head

CINCINNATI — A Metro bus driver rendered emergency medical care to a 14-year-old boy who was shot in the head Tuesday on Warsaw Avenue in East Price Hill.

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Briona Akins stopped her bus, contacted 911, and performed chest compressions on the teenager until paramedics arrived at the scene, our news partners at WCPO reported.

According to a witness, the shooting took place after the teenager and his friends were throwing rocks at a residence on Warsaw Avenue.

A man came out of the house, shot the boy in the head, and fled the scene on foot while several occupants inside the home ran out the back.

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Metro bus driver Akins was driving her route through Price Hill, turning from Glenway Avenue onto Warsaw Avenue, when she noticed a disturbance ahead.

“I seen a commotion, some teens, some adults running and screaming,” Akins said. “I seen a young boy lying in between the curb and the street. He had blood coming out of his head.”

Akins turned on her hazard lights, set the parking brake, secured the bus and called 911 before rushing to the teenager.

Having previously received CPR training, she rolled him over and began performing chest compressions.

“I knew that I was going to have to help this young man’s heartbeat,” Akins said. “I can’t seem to get over how little his chest was. I didn’t want to do the compressions too hard because I didn’t want to hurt the young man further than what he already was hurt.”

“I don’t know what had me dialed in like that, but I was on it,” Akins added.

Her actions prompted several nearby individuals to step in and assist. A co-worker from Metro’s Queensgate garage took over the emergency call with dispatchers, while a passenger stepped off Akins’ bus to continuously check the teenager’s pulse. Another bystander used a T-shirt to apply pressure to the victim’s head wound until paramedics arrived on the scene.

The emergency occurred on only Akins’ second day driving that specific route.

She attributed her presence at the scene to divine intervention and her daily work routine.

“Before I pull this bus out of this garage, I say the same prayer,” Akins said. “I ask God that He be a fence or a shield around this bus of protection. God makes no mistakes, none at all.”

Akins said she has not yet spoken with the teenager’s family but hopes to connect with them in the future.

“I would love to even have a relationship with the child if they would allow that in the future,” Akins said.

Her parents, who are both retired bus drivers, expressed pride in her response.

Her mother, Renee Akins, recalled receiving a phone call shortly after the event.

“When I heard the whole story, I was amazed,” Akins said. “I know she was crying when she called, so she went through some stuff.”

The 14-year-old victim remains at the hospital receiving treatment.

The Cincinnati Police Department is actively investigating the shooting and reported no updates regarding a suspect as of Thursday.

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