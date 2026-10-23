The Miami Valley may go another 10 days without rain

DAYTON, OH — Things continue to look extremely quiet and dry across the Miami Valley. The two cold front we have been watching for next week have trended drier and drier with each run of the forecast models. At this point, it looks like we may not see any precipitation until November arrives.

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If Dayton goes 15 days without rain, this run of dry weather will be tied for 10th on the list of driest stretches of weather over the past 15 years.

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We’ll get to enjoy sunny skies, cool nights, and warm days between now and at least next weekend. The early look at Halloween shows a dry forecast with sunshine. High temperatures should reach the mid 60s with upper 50s and lower 60s around trick-or-treat time.

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