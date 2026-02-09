Millions tune in for counterprogrammed Super Bowl halftime show

Lee Brice and Kid Rock attend the "The Detroit Cowboy" Grand Opening with Kid Rock and Friends at The Detroit Cowboy on June 3, 2025 in Nashville. (Jason Davis/Getty Images for The Detroit Cowboy)

Kid Rock headlined a counterprogrammed halftime show dubbed "The All-American Halftime Show," run by conservative advocacy group Turning Point USA at the same time Bad Bunny took the Apple Music Super Bowl Halftime Show stage on Sunday.

The show began its stream after the end of the second quarter of the Super Bowl game across TPUSA social platforms, as well as on Daily Wire+, TBN, Real America's Voice and OANN.

Along with Kid Rock, the "one-of-a-kind streaming event" featured performances from Brantley Gilbert, Lee Brice and Gabby Barrett.

During Brice's performance, he referenced Turning Point USA founder and CEO Charlie Kirk, saying the activist "gave people microphones to say what's on their mind. This is what's on mine."

Turning Point USA's YouTube stream of the show peaked at just over six million concurrent viewers during Sunday night's event, according to what ABC News observed.

Following Kid Rock's performance, Turning Point USA posted a tribute to Kirk, dedicating the show to him. The group also promised to bring the show back for next year's game.

"The All-American Halftime Show pulled in OVER 25 MILLION views on just YouTube and Rumble alone," TPUSA spokesperson Andrew Kolvet tweeted. "Based on tonight's success, we have committed to running it back again next year. The All-American Halftime Show will be back in 2027."

That 25 million total touted by TPUSA remains unverified. The YouTube replay currently stands at around 19 million views as of Monday morning.

