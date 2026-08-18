Miranda Lambert and 'Crisco' are helping open a new Nashville music venue

Miranda Lambert will be the first artist to play new Nashville music venue The Truth on Oct.1, celebrating the release of her new album, Crisco, the next day.

She'll add a 12-piece string section for the show, which will include a full set of her hits and songs from the new project.

“It was magical to hear the way strings can transform a song when we were in the studio creating this record, and I can’t wait to bring that to life in an even bigger way with our full setlist,” she says. “We’ve never gotten to play that way on stage, and to have the opportunity to do it for the first time at the opening of a beautiful new venue right here in Nashville is going to be really special.”

Ticket sales for Miranda Lambert: One Night Only go on sale Friday.

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