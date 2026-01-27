Miranda Lambert's celebrating Ella, her 7th anniversary & selling her song catalog

Miranda Lambert not only co-wrote and co-produced Ella Langley's current hit, "Choosin' Texas," she also helped executive produce her entire sophomore album, Dandelion.

"Thank you Ella for 'Choosin Texas' to help you produce this amazing record," Miranda shared on Instagram as news broke Ella's album will be out April 10. "It's been an honor working with you and [co-producer] Ben [West]."

"I cherish your friendship sister," the Lone Star State native continued. "You are a Dandelion and I can’t wait for the world to hear this."

It's been an eventful week for Miranda, as she celebrated her seventh anniversary with husband Brendan McLoughlin on Monday, posting a carousel of photos through the years to mark the occasion.

Variety also reports Miranda has sold her entire song catalog to Sony Music Publishing Nashville and Domain Capital Group, though they didn't disclose the terms of the deal.

Copyright © 2026, ABC Audio. All rights reserved.