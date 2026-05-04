Miranda Lambert's greasing the wheels for musical time travel with 'Crisco'

Once you hear a clip of Miranda Lambert's new single, you may want to run to the store to get some "Crisco," but it's out of stock until May 15.

"We've been cookin' with Crisco/ Ain't we, it's in country and disco," the country superstar sings on what will be her first release with new label MCA. "Stir it around and give it a spin/ It's a rhinestone world we're living in/ We're talking 'Southern Nights'/ We could be like 'Islands in the Stream,' that's right/ Givin' in that rhythm with the radio and away we go/ Cookin' with that Crisco."

Glen Campbell's "Southern Nights" hit #1 on both the country and pop charts in 1977, while Kenny Rogers and Dolly Parton's "Islands in the Stream" did the same in 1983.

If the song happens to be a bit too poppy for you, it's important to remember it's an undeniable shoutout to Loretta Lynn, who did national commercials for the brand for a decade starting in the late '70s. (Crisco, of course, is a solid fat made of hydrogenated vegetable oils used for baking and frying that was hugely popular in the 1970s and '80s.)

“It has so many elements of the country music that I love that I’ve never put on tape,” Miranda says of the song. “There’s a looseness to it, a joy. It feels like dancing in your kitchen with the person you love, spinning old records, not overthinking a thing.”

You'll be able to taste Miranda's "Crisco" dish she cooked up with co-writers Aaron Raitiere, Jesse Frasure and Chill Fellacheck on May 15.

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