More chances for snow expected for the Miami Valley

DAYTON, OH — More chances for snow are headed our way. The next chance should be tonight, but tonight’s snow should be uneventful.

Snow showers may quickly move through early tomorrow morning. Any accumulations should be minor.

Monday *MIGHT* be our last big wintry system for the season. Wintry precip looks likely, and models over the past 24 hours have trended snowier.

With 5 days left to go, I don’t want to rule freezing rain/ice out. A small track shift could bring that potential right back to the Miami Valley.

Aside from the wintry weather potential, temperatures will be all over the place over the next 7 days. We’ll go from the 40s tomorrow to the upper 50s on Friday.

Come Monday, we’re looking at highs near or below freezing with wind chills in the teens.

