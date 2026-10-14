More showers then a huge cooldown

The first of two cold fronts moved into the Miami Valley today. We saw showers and storms as a result, and more are on the way tomorrow. For Thursday, expect clouds and a few passing showers during the day. A better chance for storms comes our way later in the evening.

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The Storm Prediction Center is again giving the Miami Valley a level 1 out of 5 risk for severe weather on Thursday. If something manages to become strong, damaging winds will be the main concern. We saw one severe thunderstorm warning today for damaging wind gusts.

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Behind the front, temperatures fall. Friday afternoon, we’re looking at temperatures cooling through the 50s. Saturday, we’ll only see low 50s for highs. Sunday, frost is likely in the morning with lows in the mid 30s.

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