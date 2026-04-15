More storm chances ahead for Miami Valley

DAYTON, OH — After parts of Mercer, Shelby, Auglaize, and Logan were hit by severe thunderstorms on Tuesday, we have more in the forecast. We’ll have a level 1/5, marginal risk for severe thunderstorms now through Thursday.

The main threats from any isolated severe storms will be damaging winds and hail.

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Saturday brings the next substantial risk for severe weather. A strong cold front will bring a broken line of strong to severe thunderstorms sometime Saturday afternoon.

We’re still a little far out for the specific timing, so it’ll be important to remain aware of the forecast as we get closer.

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Behind the Saturday front comes much cooler air. Sunday night into Monday morning will be the coldest timeframe. Low to mid 30s with frost appears likely.

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