More storms likely this weekend

DAYTON, OH — A very active weather pattern remains in place heading into the weekend. A weak frontal boundary will continue to meander north and south across the area, helping to set the stage for more rounds of storms.

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Saturday morning, showers are possible followed by a break with some sunshine. An additional round of storms is possible later in the day. The second round could bring the potential for severe weather if storms come through during the hottest part of the afternoon. If so, damaging winds will be the main concern.

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More showers and storms are likely Sunday, but the risk for severe weather appears lower. We’ll keep with the theme of on and off rain chances through at least early next week. At the same time, temperatures will be trending downward. High temperatures will only reach the upper 60s by the middle of next week.

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