More sunshine expected starting tomorrow

DAYTON, OH — Gloomy weather conditions persist today across the Miami Valley. We’ve seen low clouds, mist, and drizzle all day.

This will continue tonight, and then the pattern starts to shift.

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In the upper levels of the atmosphere, ridging will become the main weather pattern.

This will lead to more sunshine and gradually warming temperatures. Sunshine should start to return Thursday evening. This weekend is looking great with dry weather and sunny skies.

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Temperatures will run below average through the weekend. By Monday, we start to feel the warmth beginning to return.

Highs will reach into the upper 70s by Tuesday and Wednesday, which is where we are supposed to be this time of year.

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