More than 2 in 5 American adults have prediabetes. Here’s how to know if you’re at risk.

The Ad Council and the CDC report that over 40% of Americans have prediabetes, but 80% are unaware.

Prediabetes is one of the most common health conditions in the United States, affecting more than 2 in 5 adults. Yet the vast majority of those with prediabetes — about 80% — don't know they have it.

Prediabetes often has no symptoms, meaning it can often fly under the radar. But if left untreated, prediabetes can develop into type 2 diabetes, heart attack or stroke. But there is good news: With healthy lifestyle changes, prediabetes can be reversed and type 2 diabetes can be delayed or prevented. The first step is understanding your risk.

In the following article, the Ad Council and the CDC explain who may be at risk of prediabetes and simple steps to reverse the condition.

What is prediabetes and how do you learn your risk?

Prediabetes occurs when blood sugar levels are higher than normal but not yet high enough for a diagnosis of Type 2 diabetes.

Several factors can increase the risk of prediabetes, including:

Being overweight

Being physically inactive

Having a parent, brother or sister with Type 2 diabetes

Being over age 45

Having a history of gestational diabetes (diabetes when pregnant)

Fortunately, learning more about your risk is simple and can be done through an online risk test. The risk test will not give a diagnosis, but it is the first step. A high risk score serves as a wake-up call and indication that you should talk with a healthcare provider about getting an official diagnosis.

What’s the best way to reverse prediabetes?

A prediabetes diagnosis doesn't have to be permanent. In fact, prediabetes can be reversed before it progresses to Type 2 diabetes through modest lifestyle changes that can make a meaningful difference over time. Recommendations from experts include:

Increasing physical activity , such as getting 30 minutes of physical activity five days a week. This doesn't have to mean hitting the gym. There are many ways to be active, like doing yard work or going on a walk.

, such as getting 30 minutes of physical activity five days a week. This doesn't have to mean hitting the gym. There are many ways to be active, like doing yard work or going on a walk. Improving eating habits by making healthier food choices as part of an overall lifestyle change plan.

by making healthier food choices as part of an overall lifestyle change plan. Managing weight, such as losing a small amount of weight (10 to 15 pounds for a person whose weight is 200 pounds) can help if you are overweight.

The CDC's National Diabetes Prevention Program is also available as a proven program to help people reverse prediabetes. Trained professionals and a scientifically proven curriculum can help people make healthy changes like eating better, being more physically active and other habits that can prevent or delay type 2 diabetes. Research shows participants in the program can cut their risk of developing Type 2 diabetes by more than half.

The Bottom Line

Prediabetes is common, but it is also often reversible. Understanding your risk and talking with a healthcare provider about testing can help you take action early. For many people, healthy lifestyle changes can make a meaningful difference in preventing or delaying type 2 diabetes.

This story was produced by The Ad Council and the CDC and reviewed and distributed by Stacker.