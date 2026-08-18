Morgan Wallen, Ella Langley, Stella Lefty and more up for Moon Person awards in 2026

Morgan Wallen competes for artist of the year at the upcoming 2026 MTV Video Music Awards alongside the show's two top nominees, Madonna and Sabrina Carpenter.

Ella Langley battles against them both for song of the year with her mega-hit "Choosin' Texas."

Newcomer Stella Lefty also picks up a best new artist nod on the strength of her debut hit, "Boston."

The VMAs air live from Los Angeles on Sunday, Sept. 27, on CBS, MTV and Paramount+.

Fan voting is underway now online.

Here's the rundown of the contenders in the show's only country category:



BEST COUNTRY

Ella Langley - "Choosin' Texas"

Kacey Musgraves - "Dry Spell"

Lainey Wilson - "Somewhere Over Laredo"

Luke Combs - "Back in the Saddle"

Shaboozey - "Cowgirl"

Stella Lefty - "Boston"

Tucker Wetmore - "Brunette"

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