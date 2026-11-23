Most popular boy names in the 40s in Ohio

Stacker compiled the most popular baby names for boys of the 1940s in Ohio using data from the Social Security Administration.

As history tells, the 1940s were a decade that shaped American life. The country faced World War II, ration books, factory work, radio news, and families waiting for letters from loved ones who were overseas. By the end of the decade, the war was completely over, and people were starting fresh, and the first signs of the baby boom were starting to appear.

Stacker compiled a list of the most popular baby names for boys in the 40s in Ohio using data from the Social Security Administration. Names are ranked by number of babies born.

Keep reading to see if your name made the list.

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#30. Timothy

Timothy is a name of Greek origin meaning "honouring God".

Ohio

- Babies from 1940 to 1949: 4,714

- Babies from 2015 to 2024: 1,022 (#142 most common name)

National:

- Babies from 1940 to 1949: 43,412 (#63 most common name)

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#29. Carl

Carl is a name of German origin meaning "free man".

Ohio

- Babies from 1940 to 1949: 4,825

- Babies from 2015 to 2024: 177 (#533 most common name)

National:

- Babies from 1940 to 1949: 72,724 (#36 most common name)

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#28. Stephen

Stephen is a name of Greek origin meaning "wreath, crown".

Ohio

- Babies from 1940 to 1949: 5,295

- Babies from 2015 to 2024: 415 (#294 most common name)

National:

- Babies from 1940 to 1949: 106,790 (#25 most common name)

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#27. Jack

Jack is a name of English origin meaning "God is gracious".

Ohio

- Babies from 1940 to 1949: 5,562

- Babies from 2015 to 2024: 3,496 (#20 most common name)

National:

- Babies from 1940 to 1949: 73,910 (#35 most common name)

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#26. Frank

Frank is a name of German origin meaning "free man".

Ohio

- Babies from 1940 to 1949: 5,666

- Babies from 2015 to 2024: 248 (#438 most common name)

National:

- Babies from 1940 to 1949: 119,420 (#21 most common name)

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#25. Raymond

Raymond is a name of German origin meaning "protector".

Ohio

- Babies from 1940 to 1949: 5,759

- Babies from 2015 to 2024: 458 (#275 most common name)

National:

- Babies from 1940 to 1949: 109,051 (#23 most common name)

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#24. Gerald

Gerald is a name of German origin meaning "spear ruler".

Ohio

- Babies from 1940 to 1949: 5,770

- Babies from 2015 to 2024: 82 (#893 most common name)

National:

- Babies from 1940 to 1949: 103,328 (#26 most common name)

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#23. Terry

Terry is a name of German origin meaning "power of the tribe".

Ohio

- Babies from 1940 to 1949: 6,102

- Babies from 2015 to 2024: 115 (#734 most common name)

National:

- Babies from 1940 to 1949: 76,900 (#32 most common name)

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#22. Roger

Roger is a name of German origin meaning "famous spearman".

Ohio

- Babies from 1940 to 1949: 7,495

- Babies from 2015 to 2024: 115 (#734 most common name)

National:

- Babies from 1940 to 1949: 107,586 (#24 most common name)

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#21. Daniel

Daniel is a name of Hebrew origin meaning "God is my judge".

Ohio

- Babies from 1940 to 1949: 7,734

- Babies from 2015 to 2024: 2,593 (#38 most common name)

National:

- Babies from 1940 to 1949: 112,767 (#22 most common name)

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#20. Edward

Edward is a name of English origin meaning "prosperous".

Ohio

- Babies from 1940 to 1949: 8,459

- Babies from 2015 to 2024: 698 (#196 most common name)

National:

- Babies from 1940 to 1949: 174,798 (#18 most common name)

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#19. Jerry

Jerry is a name of English origin meaning "exalted of the Lord".

Ohio

- Babies from 1940 to 1949: 8,508

- Babies from 2015 to 2024: 151 (#598 most common name)

National:

- Babies from 1940 to 1949: 167,224 (#19 most common name)

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#18. George

George is a name of Greek origin meaning "farmer".

Ohio

- Babies from 1940 to 1949: 9,359

- Babies from 2015 to 2024: 1,072 (#134 most common name)

National:

- Babies from 1940 to 1949: 209,005 (#15 most common name)

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#17. Dennis

Dennis is a name of Greek origin meaning "follower of Dionysius".

Ohio

- Babies from 1940 to 1949: 9,772

- Babies from 2015 to 2024: 190 (#511 most common name)

National:

- Babies from 1940 to 1949: 162,100 (#20 most common name)

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#16. Joseph

Joseph is a name of Hebrew origin meaning "he will add".

Ohio

- Babies from 1940 to 1949: 10,686

- Babies from 2015 to 2024: 3,249 (#23 most common name)

National:

- Babies from 1940 to 1949: 230,277 (#13 most common name)

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#15. Paul

Paul is a name of Latin origin meaning "humble".

Ohio

- Babies from 1940 to 1949: 11,319

- Babies from 2015 to 2024: 631 (#214 most common name)

National:

- Babies from 1940 to 1949: 183,356 (#17 most common name)

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#14. Kenneth

Kenneth is a name of Gaelic origin meaning "handsome".

Ohio

- Babies from 1940 to 1949: 11,659

- Babies from 2015 to 2024: 640 (#210 most common name)

National:

- Babies from 1940 to 1949: 198,551 (#16 most common name)

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#13. Gary

Gary is a name of English origin meaning "spearman".

Ohio

- Babies from 1940 to 1949: 15,215

- Babies from 2015 to 2024: 136 (#641 most common name)

National:

- Babies from 1940 to 1949: 217,766 (#14 most common name)

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#12. Donald

Donald is a name of Gaelic origin meaning "world ruler".

Ohio

- Babies from 1940 to 1949: 15,289

- Babies from 2015 to 2024: 287 (#396 most common name)

National:

- Babies from 1940 to 1949: 247,829 (#12 most common name)

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#11. Larry

Larry is a name of Latin origin meaning "from the place of the laurel leaves".

Ohio

- Babies from 1940 to 1949: 16,154

- Babies from 2015 to 2024: 154 (#591 most common name)

National:

- Babies from 1940 to 1949: 255,899 (#11 most common name)

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#10. Ronald

Ronald is a name of English origin meaning "counsel rule".

Ohio

- Babies from 1940 to 1949: 18,271

- Babies from 2015 to 2024: 303 (#380 most common name)

National:

- Babies from 1940 to 1949: 282,478 (#10 most common name)

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#9. Charles

Charles is a name of Germanic origin meaning "free man".

Ohio

- Babies from 1940 to 1949: 18,907

- Babies from 2015 to 2024: 2,705 (#35 most common name)

National:

- Babies from 1940 to 1949: 361,760 (#7 most common name)

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#8. Michael

Michael is a name of Hebrew origin meaning "who is like God?".

Ohio

- Babies from 1940 to 1949: 20,480

- Babies from 2015 to 2024: 3,886 (#16 most common name)

National:

- Babies from 1940 to 1949: 336,564 (#9 most common name)

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#7. Thomas

Thomas is a name of Greek origin meaning "twin".

Ohio

- Babies from 1940 to 1949: 24,112

- Babies from 2015 to 2024: 2,457 (#42 most common name)

National:

- Babies from 1940 to 1949: 350,771 (#8 most common name)

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#6. Richard

Richard is a name of German origin meaning "dominant ruler".

Ohio

- Babies from 1940 to 1949: 28,752

- Babies from 2015 to 2024: 686 (#201 most common name)

National:

- Babies from 1940 to 1949: 477,472 (#5 most common name)

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#5. David

David is a name of Hebrew origin meaning "beloved".

Ohio

- Babies from 1940 to 1949: 29,648

- Babies from 2015 to 2024: 2,459 (#41 most common name)

National:

- Babies from 1940 to 1949: 426,365 (#6 most common name)

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#4. William

William is a name of Germanic origin meaning "vehement protector".

Ohio

- Babies from 1940 to 1949: 31,057

- Babies from 2015 to 2024: 4,917 (#4 most common name)

National:

- Babies from 1940 to 1949: 556,469 (#4 most common name)

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#3. John

John is a name of Hebrew origin meaning "Yahweh has been gracious".

Ohio

- Babies from 1940 to 1949: 39,487

- Babies from 2015 to 2024: 2,973 (#28 most common name)

National:

- Babies from 1940 to 1949: 711,600 (#3 most common name)

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#2. Robert

Robert is a name of Germanic origin meaning "fame" or "bright".

Ohio

- Babies from 1940 to 1949: 43,230

- Babies from 2015 to 2024: 1,929 (#63 most common name)

National:

- Babies from 1940 to 1949: 758,115 (#2 most common name)

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#1. James

James is a name of Hebrew origin meaning "supplanter".

Ohio

- Babies from 1940 to 1949: 43,801

- Babies from 2015 to 2024: 4,595 (#8 most common name)

National:

- Babies from 1940 to 1949: 795,767 (#1 most common name)