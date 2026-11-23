As history tells, the 1940s were a decade that shaped American life. The country faced World War II, ration books, factory work, radio news, and families waiting for letters from loved ones who were overseas. By the end of the decade, the war was completely over, and people were starting fresh, and the first signs of the baby boom were starting to appear.
Stacker compiled a list of the most popular baby names for boys in the 40s in Ohio using data from the Social Security Administration. Names are ranked by number of babies born.
Keep reading to see if your name made the list.
#30. Timothy
Timothy is a name of Greek origin meaning "honouring God".
Ohio
- Babies from 1940 to 1949: 4,714
- Babies from 2015 to 2024: 1,022 (#142 most common name)
National:
- Babies from 1940 to 1949: 43,412 (#63 most common name)
#29. Carl
Carl is a name of German origin meaning "free man".
Ohio
- Babies from 1940 to 1949: 4,825
- Babies from 2015 to 2024: 177 (#533 most common name)
National:
- Babies from 1940 to 1949: 72,724 (#36 most common name)
#28. Stephen
Stephen is a name of Greek origin meaning "wreath, crown".
Ohio
- Babies from 1940 to 1949: 5,295
- Babies from 2015 to 2024: 415 (#294 most common name)
National:
- Babies from 1940 to 1949: 106,790 (#25 most common name)
#27. Jack
Jack is a name of English origin meaning "God is gracious".
Ohio
- Babies from 1940 to 1949: 5,562
- Babies from 2015 to 2024: 3,496 (#20 most common name)
National:
- Babies from 1940 to 1949: 73,910 (#35 most common name)
#26. Frank
Frank is a name of German origin meaning "free man".
Ohio
- Babies from 1940 to 1949: 5,666
- Babies from 2015 to 2024: 248 (#438 most common name)
National:
- Babies from 1940 to 1949: 119,420 (#21 most common name)
#25. Raymond
Raymond is a name of German origin meaning "protector".
Ohio
- Babies from 1940 to 1949: 5,759
- Babies from 2015 to 2024: 458 (#275 most common name)
National:
- Babies from 1940 to 1949: 109,051 (#23 most common name)
#24. Gerald
Gerald is a name of German origin meaning "spear ruler".
Ohio
- Babies from 1940 to 1949: 5,770
- Babies from 2015 to 2024: 82 (#893 most common name)
National:
- Babies from 1940 to 1949: 103,328 (#26 most common name)
#23. Terry
Terry is a name of German origin meaning "power of the tribe".
Ohio
- Babies from 1940 to 1949: 6,102
- Babies from 2015 to 2024: 115 (#734 most common name)
National:
- Babies from 1940 to 1949: 76,900 (#32 most common name)
#22. Roger
Roger is a name of German origin meaning "famous spearman".
Ohio
- Babies from 1940 to 1949: 7,495
- Babies from 2015 to 2024: 115 (#734 most common name)
National:
- Babies from 1940 to 1949: 107,586 (#24 most common name)
#21. Daniel
Daniel is a name of Hebrew origin meaning "God is my judge".
Ohio
- Babies from 1940 to 1949: 7,734
- Babies from 2015 to 2024: 2,593 (#38 most common name)
National:
- Babies from 1940 to 1949: 112,767 (#22 most common name)
#20. Edward
Edward is a name of English origin meaning "prosperous".
Ohio
- Babies from 1940 to 1949: 8,459
- Babies from 2015 to 2024: 698 (#196 most common name)
National:
- Babies from 1940 to 1949: 174,798 (#18 most common name)
#19. Jerry
Jerry is a name of English origin meaning "exalted of the Lord".
Ohio
- Babies from 1940 to 1949: 8,508
- Babies from 2015 to 2024: 151 (#598 most common name)
National:
- Babies from 1940 to 1949: 167,224 (#19 most common name)
#18. George
George is a name of Greek origin meaning "farmer".
Ohio
- Babies from 1940 to 1949: 9,359
- Babies from 2015 to 2024: 1,072 (#134 most common name)
National:
- Babies from 1940 to 1949: 209,005 (#15 most common name)
#17. Dennis
Dennis is a name of Greek origin meaning "follower of Dionysius".
Ohio
- Babies from 1940 to 1949: 9,772
- Babies from 2015 to 2024: 190 (#511 most common name)
National:
- Babies from 1940 to 1949: 162,100 (#20 most common name)
#16. Joseph
Joseph is a name of Hebrew origin meaning "he will add".
Ohio
- Babies from 1940 to 1949: 10,686
- Babies from 2015 to 2024: 3,249 (#23 most common name)
National:
- Babies from 1940 to 1949: 230,277 (#13 most common name)
#15. Paul
Paul is a name of Latin origin meaning "humble".
Ohio
- Babies from 1940 to 1949: 11,319
- Babies from 2015 to 2024: 631 (#214 most common name)
National:
- Babies from 1940 to 1949: 183,356 (#17 most common name)
#14. Kenneth
Kenneth is a name of Gaelic origin meaning "handsome".
Ohio
- Babies from 1940 to 1949: 11,659
- Babies from 2015 to 2024: 640 (#210 most common name)
National:
- Babies from 1940 to 1949: 198,551 (#16 most common name)
#13. Gary
Gary is a name of English origin meaning "spearman".
Ohio
- Babies from 1940 to 1949: 15,215
- Babies from 2015 to 2024: 136 (#641 most common name)
National:
- Babies from 1940 to 1949: 217,766 (#14 most common name)
#12. Donald
Donald is a name of Gaelic origin meaning "world ruler".
Ohio
- Babies from 1940 to 1949: 15,289
- Babies from 2015 to 2024: 287 (#396 most common name)
National:
- Babies from 1940 to 1949: 247,829 (#12 most common name)
#11. Larry
Larry is a name of Latin origin meaning "from the place of the laurel leaves".
Ohio
- Babies from 1940 to 1949: 16,154
- Babies from 2015 to 2024: 154 (#591 most common name)
National:
- Babies from 1940 to 1949: 255,899 (#11 most common name)
#10. Ronald
Ronald is a name of English origin meaning "counsel rule".
Ohio
- Babies from 1940 to 1949: 18,271
- Babies from 2015 to 2024: 303 (#380 most common name)
National:
- Babies from 1940 to 1949: 282,478 (#10 most common name)
#9. Charles
Charles is a name of Germanic origin meaning "free man".
Ohio
- Babies from 1940 to 1949: 18,907
- Babies from 2015 to 2024: 2,705 (#35 most common name)
National:
- Babies from 1940 to 1949: 361,760 (#7 most common name)
#8. Michael
Michael is a name of Hebrew origin meaning "who is like God?".
Ohio
- Babies from 1940 to 1949: 20,480
- Babies from 2015 to 2024: 3,886 (#16 most common name)
National:
- Babies from 1940 to 1949: 336,564 (#9 most common name)
#7. Thomas
Thomas is a name of Greek origin meaning "twin".
Ohio
- Babies from 1940 to 1949: 24,112
- Babies from 2015 to 2024: 2,457 (#42 most common name)
National:
- Babies from 1940 to 1949: 350,771 (#8 most common name)
#6. Richard
Richard is a name of German origin meaning "dominant ruler".
Ohio
- Babies from 1940 to 1949: 28,752
- Babies from 2015 to 2024: 686 (#201 most common name)
National:
- Babies from 1940 to 1949: 477,472 (#5 most common name)
#5. David
David is a name of Hebrew origin meaning "beloved".
Ohio
- Babies from 1940 to 1949: 29,648
- Babies from 2015 to 2024: 2,459 (#41 most common name)
National:
- Babies from 1940 to 1949: 426,365 (#6 most common name)
#4. William
William is a name of Germanic origin meaning "vehement protector".
Ohio
- Babies from 1940 to 1949: 31,057
- Babies from 2015 to 2024: 4,917 (#4 most common name)
National:
- Babies from 1940 to 1949: 556,469 (#4 most common name)
#3. John
John is a name of Hebrew origin meaning "Yahweh has been gracious".
Ohio
- Babies from 1940 to 1949: 39,487
- Babies from 2015 to 2024: 2,973 (#28 most common name)
National:
- Babies from 1940 to 1949: 711,600 (#3 most common name)
#2. Robert
Robert is a name of Germanic origin meaning "fame" or "bright".
Ohio
- Babies from 1940 to 1949: 43,230
- Babies from 2015 to 2024: 1,929 (#63 most common name)
National:
- Babies from 1940 to 1949: 758,115 (#2 most common name)
#1. James
James is a name of Hebrew origin meaning "supplanter".
Ohio
- Babies from 1940 to 1949: 43,801
- Babies from 2015 to 2024: 4,595 (#8 most common name)
National:
- Babies from 1940 to 1949: 795,767 (#1 most common name)