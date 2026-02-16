Mother charged after toddler’s death; police reports say thermostat set to 90

MONROE, Mich. — A mother is facing charges in connection with the death of her 20-month-old son.

Coralan Kaye-Elizabeth Peters, 36, is charged with involuntary manslaughter and second-degree child abuse, CBS-affiliate WTOL reported.

Police were called the morning of Dec. 23, 2025, to a home on East Sixth Street for a report of a dead child.

Officers found Enzo James Peters unresponsive inside a pack-and-play crib; he was pronounced dead.

Police reports describe a very high temperature in the house, according to WTOL.

Investigators allege the home’s thermostat was set to 90 degrees, a space heater was on high directly toward the child’s crib, and the home contained trash, spoiled food, and dirty diapers.

During the autopsy, the Lucas County Coroner’s Office reported the child showed external and internal signs consistent with heat-related injury and dehydration.

Peters was arraigned Feb. 3, when a judge set bond at $750,000 cash or surety.

