Movies and TV shows casting this week in Cleveland

Stacker compiled a list of movies and TV shows casting in Atlanta using listings from Casting Networks.

Stacker compiled a list of projects casting right now in Cleveland and which roles they're looking to fill, using listings from Casting Networks. Read on to see what is filming in your area and could be your breakout role.

New Africa // Shutterstock (Stacker/Stacker)

Bluebird - Hbo - Children's Casting

- Project type: television series

- Roles:

-- Latino Twins (SAG Scale)

-- Gabriel - Boy 6-8 Yrs to Play Younger (SAG Scale)

-- Daniel - 9 Yr Old Asian Boy (Good Actors) (SAG Scale)

- Casting: Cleveland

- Learn more about the television series here

Media_Photos // Shutterstock (Stacker/Stacker)

Documentary Series

- Project type: documentary

- Roles:

-- Mixed Couple Male (Real Couples Only) (1000$ per family)

-- Mixed Couple Female (Real Couples Only) (1000$ per family)

- Casting: Cleveland

- Learn more about the documentary here

zef art // Shutterstock (Stacker/Stacker)

Put a Ring on It

- Project type: reality TV

- Roles:

-- Couples with Infidelity ($16000)

- Casting: Cleveland

- Learn more about the reality TV show here

Grusho Anna // Shutterstock (Stacker/Stacker)

Wildest Yard Decor

- Project type: reality TV

- Roles:

-- Homeowners (1500 )

- Casting: Cleveland

- Learn more about the reality TV show here