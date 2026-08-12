Movies and TV shows casting this week in Cleveland

Stacker compiled a list of projects casting right now in Cleveland and which roles they're looking to fill, using listings from Casting Networks. Read on to see what is filming in your area and could be your breakout role.
Bluebird - Hbo - Children's Casting
- Project type: television series
- Roles:
-- Latino Twins (SAG Scale)
-- Gabriel - Boy 6-8 Yrs to Play Younger (SAG Scale)
-- Daniel - 9 Yr Old Asian Boy (Good Actors) (SAG Scale)
- Casting: Cleveland
- Learn more about the television series here
Documentary Series
- Project type: documentary
- Roles:
-- Mixed Couple Male (Real Couples Only) (1000$ per family)
-- Mixed Couple Female (Real Couples Only) (1000$ per family)
- Casting: Cleveland
- Learn more about the documentary here
Put a Ring on It
- Project type: reality TV
- Roles:
-- Couples with Infidelity ($16000)
- Casting: Cleveland
- Learn more about the reality TV show here
Wildest Yard Decor
- Project type: reality TV
- Roles:
-- Homeowners (1500 )
- Casting: Cleveland
- Learn more about the reality TV show here