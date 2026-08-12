Movies and TV shows casting this week in Cincinnati

Stacker compiled a list of movies and TV shows casting in Orlando using listings from Casting Networks.

Stacker compiled a list of projects casting right now in Cincinnati and which roles they're looking to fill, using listings from Casting Networks. Read on to see what is filming in your area and could be your breakout role.

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Wildest Yard Decor

- Project type: reality TV

- Roles:

-- Homeowners (1500 )

- Casting: Cincinnati

- Learn more about the reality TV show here

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230 Red Street

- Project type: short film

- Roles:

-- Corey ($150)

-- Brad ($50)

-- Wife ($50)

-- Daughter ($50)

-- Masked Man ($100)

- Casting: Cincinnati

- Learn more about the short film here

Grusho Anna // Shutterstock (Stacker/Stacker)

Bluebird - Hbo - Children's Casting

- Project type: television series

- Roles:

-- Latino Twins (SAG Scale)

- Casting: Cincinnati

- Learn more about the television series here

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Documentary Series

- Project type: documentary

- Roles:

-- Mixed Couple Male (Real Couples Only) (1000$ per family)

-- Mixed Couple Female (Real Couples Only) (1000$ per family)

- Casting: Cincinnati

- Learn more about the documentary here