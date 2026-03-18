Backstage compiled a list of movies and TV shows casting in Raleigh.

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Movies and TV shows casting in Columbus

The glitz and glam of Hollywood captures attention starting from an early age. Beyond celebrities' Instagram Stories and red carpet poses, there are actors out there paying their dues and honing their craft in pursuit of a sustainable career or a fulfilling sideline. Submitting to casting calls is a big part of that journey.

Whether you're a working actor or an aspiring one, you might be curious to know which movies and TV shows are casting roles near you. Backstage compiled a list of projects casting right now in Columbus, nearby cities, and nationwide, and which roles they're looking to fill.

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'Star City'

- Project type: short film

- Roles:

--- Edward (lead, male, 19-25)

--- Jean (lead, male, 19-25)

--- Vivy (supporting, female, 18-25)

- Roles pay up to: $250

- Casting locations: Columbus

- Learn more about the short film here

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'Finding The Words,' A.I. PSA

- Project type: short film

- Roles:

--- Dustin (lead, male, 18-21)

- Roles pay up to: $300

- Casting locations: Columbus

- Learn more about the short film here

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'The Roots Do Bleed'

- Project type: short film

- Roles:

--- Coretta Mosely (lead, female, 25-40)

--- Yvie Mosely (supporting, female, 21-30)

--- Oscar Junior (supporting, male, 30-60)

- Roles pay up to: $625

- Casting locations: Columbus

- Learn more about the short film here

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'Fight Back: Wrong Turn

- Project type: short film

- Roles:

--- Austin (lead, male, 10-12)

--- Henchwoman (lead, female, 30+)

--- Matrix Henchwoman (lead, female, 18+)

- Roles pay up to: $25

- Casting locations: Columbus

- Learn more about the short film here

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Denison University Student Films

- Project type: student film

- Roles:

--- Male 18-22 (lead, male, 18-22)

--- Male 25-35 (lead, male, 25-35)

--- Male 40-60s (lead, male, 40-69)

- Casting locations: Columbus

- Learn more about the student film here

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'I Apologize'

- Project type: reality TV

- Roles:

--- Participant (real people, all genders, 18+)

- Casting locations: Columbus

- Learn more about the reality TV show here

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'Sydney Campbell is Dead to Me'

- Project type: feature film

- Roles:

--- Sydney (lead, female, 21-36)

- Roles pay up to: $30,000

- Casting: nationwide

- Learn more about the feature film here

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'Autonomous'

- Project type: feature film

- Roles:

--- Alistair Mallen (lead, male, 26-40)

--- Maggie Thomas (lead, female, 20-30)

--- Magda Jansen (supporting, female, 40-55)

- Roles pay up to: $1,500

- Casting: nationwide

- Learn more about the feature film here

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'Sydney Campbell is Dead to Me'

- Project type: feature film

- Roles:

--- Sydney (lead, female, 21-36)

- Roles pay up to: $30,000

- Casting: nationwide

- Learn more about the feature film here

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'72 Whaler'

- Project type: feature film

- Roles:

--- Hayes (lead, male, 20-28)

--- Quinn (supporting, female, 19-28)

--- Jim (supporting, male, 60-75)

- Roles pay up to: $6,600

- Casting: nationwide

- Learn more about the feature film here

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'Sydney Campbell is Dead to Me'

- Project type: feature film

- Roles:

--- Sydney (lead, female, 21-36)

- Roles pay up to: $30,000

- Casting: nationwide

- Learn more about the feature film here

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'Painted with L.O.V.E.'

- Project type: feature film

- Roles:

--- Lilly (lead, female, 22-30)

--- Patrick Jones (lead, 25-35)

--- Lois (supporting, female, 22-30)

- Roles pay up to: $10,000

- Casting: nationwide

- Learn more about the feature film here

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NASCAR x Coronado Promo

- Project type: scripted show

- Roles:

--- Pilot 1 (Rowdy) (supporting, male, 30-45)

--- Pilot 2 (Peaches) (supporting, female, 25-40)

--- Pilot 3 ('Stache) (supporting, male, 21-30)

- Roles pay up to: $6,000

- Casting: nationwide

- Learn more about the scripted show here

This story was produced by Backstage and reviewed and distributed by Stacker.