Backstage compiled a list of movies and TV shows casting in Olympia.

Grusho Anna // Shutterstock (Stacker/Stacker)

Movies and TV shows casting in Columbus

The glitz and glam of Hollywood captures attention starting from an early age. Beyond celebrities' Instagram Stories and red carpet poses, there are actors out there paying their dues and honing their craft in pursuit of a sustainable career or a fulfilling sideline. Submitting to casting calls is a big part of that journey.

Whether you're a working actor or an aspiring one, you might be curious to know which movies and TV shows are casting roles near you. Backstage compiled a list of projects casting right now in Columbus, nearby cities, and nationwide, and which roles they're looking to fill.

Grusho Anna // Shutterstock (Stacker/Stacker)

'Summary Justice'

- Project type: feature film

- Roles:

--- Rubey Hulen (lead, male, 30-40)

--- James T. Scott (lead, male, 35-40)

--- George Vaughn (lead, male, 40-50)

- Roles pay up to: $8,500

- Casting locations: Columbus

- Learn more about the feature film here

Gorodenkoff // Shutterstock (Stacker/Stacker)

'The Summer That Everything Changed'

- Project type: scripted show

- Roles:

--- Mason (lead, male, 18-21)

--- Naiomi (lead, female, 18-21)

--- Jaden (lead, male, 18-21)

- Casting locations: Columbus

- Learn more about the scripted show here

KinoMasterskaya // Shutterstock (Stacker/Stacker)

'The Roots Do Bleed'

- Project type: short film

- Roles:

--- Coretta Mosely (lead, female, 25-40)

--- Yvie Mosely (supporting, female, 21-30)

--- Oscar Junior (supporting, male, 30-60)

- Roles pay up to: $625

- Casting locations: Columbus

- Learn more about the short film here

Grusho Anna // Shutterstock (Stacker/Stacker)

'Fight Back

- Project type: short film

- Roles:

--- Henchwoman (lead, female, 30+)

- Roles pay up to: $25

- Casting locations: Columbus

- Learn more about the short film here

Grusho Anna // Shutterstock (Stacker/Stacker)

'Never Have I Ever'

- Project type: short film

- Roles:

--- Derek (lead, male, gender-nonconforming, non-binary (+1 more genders), 18-28)

--- Sarah (lead, female, gender-nonconforming, non-binary (+1 more genders), 18-28)

--- Zeke (lead, male, gender-nonconforming, non-binary (+1 more genders), 18-28)

- Casting locations: Columbus

- Learn more about the short film here

Grusho Anna // Shutterstock (Stacker/Stacker)

'The Magician's Journey'

- Project type: student film

- Roles:

--- Magician (lead, male, 20+)

--- Fortune Teller (supporting, female, 20+)

- Casting locations: Columbus

- Learn more about the student film here

muratart // Shutterstock (Stacker/Stacker)

'Reawakened'

- Project type: short film

- Roles:

--- Elizabeth (models, female, 20-29)

--- Victor (models, male, 20-29)

- Casting locations: Columbus

- Learn more about the short film here

Gorodenkoff // Shutterstock (Stacker/Stacker)

'The Pack Rat'

- Project type: feature film

- Roles:

--- Noah (lead, male, 30-35)

--- Charlene (lead, female, 25-30)

--- Quincy (supporting, 40-50)

- Roles pay up to: $14,388

- Casting: nationwide

- Learn more about the feature film here

Media_Photos // Shutterstock (Stacker/Stacker)

Untitled Music Biopic

- Project type: feature film

- Roles:

--- Aria (lead, female, 18-21)

--- Social Media Dancers (supporting, all genders, 11-25)

--- Social Media Singers (supporting, 11-25)

- Roles pay up to: $21,000

- Casting: nationwide

- Learn more about the feature film here

guruXOX // Shutterstock (Stacker/Stacker)

'Birds of a Feather'

- Project type: feature film

- Roles:

--- Ruby (lead, female, 7-10)

- Roles pay up to: $2,400

- Casting: nationwide

- Learn more about the feature film here

Tikkyshop // Shutterstock (Stacker/Stacker)

'The Pack Rat'

- Project type: feature film

- Roles:

--- Noah (lead, male, 30-35)

--- Charlene (lead, female, 25-30)

--- Quincy (supporting, 40-50)

- Roles pay up to: $14,388

- Casting: nationwide

- Learn more about the feature film here

Media_Photos // Shutterstock (Stacker/Stacker)

'Look Inside'

- Project type: feature film

- Roles:

--- Nicole Monroe (lead, female, 20-33)

--- Julian Jones (lead, male, 21-35)

--- Mason Colloway (lead, male, 17-30)

- Roles pay up to: $2,400

- Casting: nationwide

- Learn more about the feature film here

Grusho Anna // Shutterstock (Stacker/Stacker)

Nationwide Game Show

- Project type: reality TV

- Roles:

--- Game Show Contestants (real people, all genders, 18-60)

- Roles pay up to: $2,000

- Casting: nationwide

- Learn more about the reality TV show here

Media_Photos // Shutterstock (Stacker/Stacker)

'The Pack Rat'

- Project type: feature film

- Roles:

--- Noah (lead, male, 30-35)

--- Charlene (lead, female, 25-30)

--- Quincy (supporting, 40-50)

- Roles pay up to: $14,388

- Casting: nationwide

- Learn more about the feature film here

This story was produced by Backstage and reviewed and distributed by Stacker.