Much colder air arrives this week

DAYTON, OH — The weather pattern across the Miami Valley remains mild for now. We saw sunshine and low 60s today.

Mid-60s are likely Tuesday, but then a big drop in temperatures heads our way for Thursday and the weekend.

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The upper-level pattern will shift around starting Thursday. A big dip in the jet stream will develop across our part of the country.

The result will be much colder weather and unsettled weather. Rain chances go up Wednesday night. Showers will remain possible Thursday and Friday.

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As the coldest air arrives on Friday, some of the leftover moisture flowing in from the Great Lakes may change over from rain to a rain-snow mix.

Accumulation is not expected, but this will likely be our first chance at seeing some wintry precipitation this season.

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