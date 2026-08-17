Much-needed dry time ahead Tuesday

DAYTON, OH — The Miami Valley has seen an incredible amount of rain since the start of August. Over the last two-plus weeks, the region has picked up almost eight inches of rain in spots.

That’s about six inches above average through August 17th. Tuesday, we’ll finally get a chance to dry out.

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If you need to mow the grass, Tuesday is your day. The weather will be dry, and humidity will be lower, making it feel much more comfortable outside.

We do have more rain ahead on Wednesday, so Tuesday remains the best day for yardwork.

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Showers and a few storms move through Wednesday, Wednesday night, into Thursday morning.

Rainfall totals look to fall between .25 and .5 inches. Flooding is not expected, but it certainly won’t help with how muddy our ground is.

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