A music lover’s guide to Hamburg: The places that tell the city’s story

Hamburg Tourism reports Hamburg's vibrant music scene thrives from its historic roots with the Beatles to iconic venues like Elbphilharmonie.

Germany is full of famous musical cities, but few feel as connected to the rest of the world as Hamburg. Its waterfront setting along the Elbe River, a portal to the North Sea, has long made the city a place of constant exchange, a harbor where visitors and artists from around the world connect.

Perhaps that's why the Beatles famously drove to Hamburg in August 1960. The band loaded their guitars, drums and amps into a minibus towards the sea, then swung them from a crane onto a Netherlands-bound ferry and motored the last stretch via mainland Europe's highways. They made their worldwide debut in Hamburg's Reeperbahn entertainment district, and those early gigs helped them forge the music-industry connections needed to become breakout stars.

Even before rock 'n' roll, music has for centuries defined Hamburg's contemporary culture. Its sea-shanty traditions go back to tunes like "De Hamborger Veermaster," an 1850s classic translated to mean "Hamburg's four-master"—a type of large, four-masted ship that would have been seen sailing in and out of port. In the same decade, Hamburg-born pianist Johannes Brahms began his journey to becoming one of the most ubiquitous names in classical music.

And in January 2027, the Elbphilharmonie concert hall marks its 10th anniversary. Over the years, it's helped make Hamburg's skyline instantly recognizable to music lovers with its shimmering, wave-like architecture.

Here, Hamburg Tourism explores the city through the lens of musical and cultural landmarks.

A group of five people enjoy drinks on an outdoor patio overlooking a river near the Elbphilharmonie. (Stacker/Stacker)

Christian Brandes // Mediaserver Hamburg

The Elbphilharmonie represents the latest chapter in Hamburg’s music history

The Elbphilharmonie opened in 2017 and is unmissable on its perch above a former warehouse in Hamburg’s HafenCity district. Its undulating glass facade rises like a wave above the Elbe as a newly iconic landmark that houses one of Europe’s most talked-about concert halls.

In January 2027, the Elbphilharmonie will celebrate its 10th anniversary. In the years since its unveiling, over 7 million people have attended more than 6,400 concerts and performances inside. Some 29 million visitors have stood on the Plaza, its public viewing platform 11 stories above ground, to gaze upon the panoramic view of Hamburg’s port.

Alan Gilbert, chief conductor of the NDR Elbphilharmonie Orchestra, has conducted in Hamburg since 2001 and calls the city his "musical home." He credits the concert hall with giving Hamburg a new musical dimension.

“It created a new kind of resonance and dimension for the city,” he says, comparing its cultural presence with landmarks such as the Sydney Opera House, the Palais Garnier in Paris and even that city’s Eiffel Tower.

Simply getting to the concert hall is part of the experience. Visitors enter the red-brick warehouse building at street level and take a long, curved escalator toward the upper part of the building. Gilbert describes the journey as “entering a portal into another world.”

Thies Rätzke // Mediaserver Hamburg

The Grand Hall seats more than 2,000 people, though Gilbert describes it as “a very intimate experience.” He says the farthest seats are only about 30 meters (approximately 33 yards) from the stage, and the building’s vertical design brings the audience close to the musicians. The walls are textured and designed to distribute sound around the room, which gives the space “spectacular acoustics.”

Gilbert recently brought the Royal Swedish Opera, where he serves as music director, to the Elbphilharmonie for the first time. He describes the hall as acoustically “very transparent,” its design amplifying every note with clarity.

“Sometimes musicians can be a little intimidated because they can hear themselves so well,” he says. “It sounds the way you play. So if you make a beautiful sound, it sounds beautiful.”

Programming for Elbphilharmonie’s 10th anniversary season is now underway. It centers on American music, since the U.S. celebrated its 250th anniversary in 2026.

Seven major U.S. orchestras will perform 13 concerts during the 2026/27 season, including the New York Philharmonic in its first Elbphilharmonie appearance since the hall opened. The season will also bring a five-day festival curated by American folk scholar and performer Rhiannon Giddens, along with concerts commemorating the birthdays of composers John Adams and Steve Reich, as well as jazz legend John Coltrane.

The anniversary celebrations continue into January, when the NDR Elbphilharmonie Orchestra and Hamburg electronic band Meute join forces for a gala concert on Jan. 11.

“It’s a fun time to make music in Hamburg,” says Gilbert.

Exterior view of the Komponistenqjuartier in the Neustadt district that features a museum for famous Hamburg composers Brahms, Telemann, C.P.E. Bach, Johann Adolf Hasse, Gustav Mahler, and Fanny and Felix Mendelssohn. (Stacker/Stacker)

Matthias Plander // Mediaserver Hamburg

Hamburg’s composers get their own quarter

Before Hamburg had the Beatles and the Elbphilharmonie, it had Brahms, Telemann, C.P.E. Bach, Johann Adolf Hasse, Gustav Mahler, and Fanny and Felix Mendelssohn.

The KomponistenQuartier in the Neustadt district brings the stories of these composers together in six small museums around Peterstrasse.

The Brahms Museum is located near the site where the composer was born, so visitors get to feel a physical connection to the Hamburg of his childhood.

The Laeiszhalle preserves an earlier era of concert life

A few blocks from the Elbphilharmonie, the Laeiszhalle takes visitors back to an earlier era of Hamburg's concert life. The grand hall opened in 1908 as the Musikhalle, then took the name of shipping magnate Carl Laeisz.

The NDR Elbphilharmonie Orchestra still performs here, along with visiting musicians and ensembles.

Visiting both halls provides two very different views of Hamburg’s musical life. The Laeiszhalle has the grand architecture and formal atmosphere of an early 20th-century concert hall, while the Elbphilharmonie is a glass-and-steel landmark built for a new century.

Indoor performance during the Reeperbahn Festival. (Stacker/Stacker)

Konstantin Beck // Mediaserver Hamburg

In Hamburg, young musicians still aspire to be the next Beatles

Hamburg continues to be a place where young bands start their careers, like the Beatles did back in 1960. The city is home to over 100 music clubs and popular festivals like the Reeperbahn Festival, which has brought music to life every September since 2006.

To walk through the same footsteps as John Lennon, head to the Reeperbahn district in Hamburg's St. Pauli neighborhood. A plaque at the address Grosse Freiheit 39A marks the former site of the Star-Club, one of the venues where the Beatles played during their Hamburg years. Jimi Hendrix and Little Richard also performed at the same location before a fire destroyed the building in 1987.

Extrerior view of Hamburg Bunker building, a large World War 2-era concrete bunker that has been transformed into a hotel and event space with rooftop garden. (Stacker/Stacker)

Matthias Plander // Mediaserver Hamburg

Music spills into Hamburg’s nightlife scene

Another early Beatles club still stands today—Indra Musiklub still presents a full lineup of rock shows, comedy nights, disco parties and themed nights where tourists and locals alike are entertained.

And when visitors are ready to experience Germany's famous nightlife, they head to Uebel & Gefahrlich, a concert club inside one of Hamburg's enormous World War II air-raid shelters. The massive concrete bunker has been transformed into an urban oasis rising above Feldstrasse. There, friends can gather in a public rooftop garden draped with spilling green vines, or the trendy Reverb by Hard Rock hotel.

The dance club can be found on the bunker’s fourth floor. Inside, a thousand people can gather for musical parties that are silent to the outside world thanks to the venue’s protective, one-meter-thick walls.

Vendor at the Hamburg Fish market poses with packaged fish. (Stacker/Stacker)

Lisa Knauer // Mediaserver Hamburg

Musical influences are even found in Hamburg’s shops and markets

Music tourism in Hamburg doesn't officially stop at the concert hall. A recent Oxford Economics study found that musical attractions brought 914 million euros in visitor spending to the city. It's also estimated that, for every euro generated by the music industry directly, about 67 cents reaches other businesses and shops throughout the region.

For instance, a stop into the Hamburg Fischmarkt on a Sunday morning will bring visitors back to Hamburg's working waterfront and the sea-shanty tradition behind songs like "De Hamborger Veermaster."

Visitors also like to visit Hanseplatte, a record store devoted to music from Hamburg. Its shelves are a good place to pick up records by local artists to take home as musical souvenirs.

A few minutes away, Groove City specializes in soul, hip-hop, jazz and Afro music. For a broader selection, Michelle Records has been selling new and secondhand vinyl and CDs in central Hamburg since 1977.

Hamburg’s musical history stretches from Brahms to the Beatles, bunkers and beyond

A few days in Hamburg can take you from Brahms to the Fab Four, from a historic concert hall to a bunker club, and from a Sunday morning at the fish market to a concert overlooking the harbor.

The city’s musical history runs deep, but its connection to the wider world is what keeps the scene moving forward, even today.

As Gilbert puts it, in Hamburg, “the feeling of possibility is very powerful.”

This story was produced by Hamburg Tourism and reviewed and distributed by Stacker.