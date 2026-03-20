Nashville notes: Frankie Ballard's a 'Homebody' + MCA signs Jacob Hackworth

Jacob Hackworth will release his debut radio single, "What Took You So Long," this spring as the newest artist signed to MCA. The singer/songerwriter wrote Bailey Zimmerman's "Rock and a Hard Place" and Corey Kent's "This Heart."

Walker Hayes has been added to the lineup of the fifth annual Breland & Friends benefit April 8 at Nashville's Ryman Auditorium. Ashley Cooke, Dasha, Kaitlin Butts and more are just part of the night's talent.

"Homebody" is the latest new track from Frankie Ballard, with more new music to come.

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