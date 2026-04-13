Nashville notes: Hudson Westbrook's 'Backwards' track + 'The Story of Shane Profitt'

You can check out Hudson Westbrook's performance of "Painted You Pretty" from Friday's The Kelly Clarkson Show on YouTube. His new track, "Backwards," is set to drop April 24.

You can now listen to Charlie Daniels' initial concert performance of "The Devil Went Down to Georgia" for the first time in history. The recording from 1979's Volunteer Jam V is from the forthcoming The Best of the Charlie Daniels Band Volunteer Jam.

The documentary short The Story of Shane Profitt is out now, giving fans a chance to get to know the "Long Live Country" hitmaker better. Look for more new music from the Columbia, Tennessee, native coming later this year.

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