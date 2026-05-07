Nashville notes: Reba's live video + Brad Paisley's on the news

The music video for Reba McEntire's new song, "One Night in Tulsa," was recorded live during her April concert at her restaurant and bar, Reba's Place, in Atoka, Oklahoma.

Brad Paisley and Kimberly Williams-Paisley will be featured on Friday's NBC Nightly News with Tom Llamas in the new Great Americans series. They'll discuss their work with the Nashville nonprofit The Store, which offers the benefits of a food bank in an atmosphere that works to eliminate any stigma by mimicking retail.

You can check out newcomer Ben Gallaher's national TV debut on Wednesday's The Kelly Clarkson Show on YouTube.

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