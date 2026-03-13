Nashville notes: Tucker Wetmore's 'Sunburn' + Jo Dee Messina's 'Bridges'

Bailey Zimmerman's new collaboration with Brandon Lake, "Just Believe," is out now. The two surprised fans last Sunday night by debuting the song during Brandon's show in Detroit. It's the first new music from Bailey since Different Night Same Rodeo came out in August.

Tucker Wetmore's turning his attention to warmer weather with his new track, "Sunburn," which is out now. Meanwhile, his current hit, "Brunette," just spent three weeks in a row atop the U.K. Radio Country Airplay chart.

Jo Dee Messina's first studio album in more than a decade, Bridges, is set to arrive sometime this summer, featuring its first single, "Some Bridges."

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