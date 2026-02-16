6-year-old Girl Scout sells record-setting 75K boxes of cookies

FILE PHOTO: Cadette Girl Scout holding boxes of Girl Scout cookies. A new cookie is being added to the lineup for 2026.

PITTSBURGH — A 6-year-old Girl Scout from Pittsburgh has sold a record-setting 75,000 boxes of cookies across all 50 states.

[DOWNLOAD: Free WHIO-TV News app for alerts as news breaks]

Pim Neill reached the milestone during this year’s cookie season, drawing national attention as videos promoting her sales circulated online, reaching millions of viewers, our sister station, WPXI, reported.

TRENDING STORIES:

Her family says social media helped turn a traditional fundraiser into a viral movement.

“We’re building a movement, and it’s so cool. We’re moving girls into 2026,” her father, Luke Anorak-Neill, said. “I was like, ‘Oh, a million people have seen this. This is crazy.’”

Girl Scouts of Western Pennsylvania officials told WPXI that Pim’s achievement is unprecedented.

“For us, this has never happened,” Girl Scouts of Western Pennsylvania’s Mina Beach said. “So this is very exciting that we get to bring girls into Western Pennsylvania.”

After surpassing 75,000 boxes sold, Pim already has her sights set on a new goal: 100,000 boxes.

Her accomplishment has become a source of pride for both the organization and her family.

“Being able to help and empower her is incredible,” a family member said.

Pim’s digital store can be found here.

[SIGN UP: WHIO-TV Daily Headlines Newsletter]

©2026 Cox Media Group